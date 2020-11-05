Two killed in three-vehicle crash on Wednesday in western Kansas

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Scott County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:37 p.m. on US-83 highway and County Road 30, about 11 miles south of Scott City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was southbound on US-83 when it attempted to make a left -- or east -- turn onto County Road 30.

As it did, the Silverado was struck by a northbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-trailer.

Upon impact, the Silverado spun around and was then hit by a 2021 Freightliner semi that was southbound on US-83.

The driver of the Silverado, Steven Craig Gruver, 60, of Scott City, and a passenger, James D. Hickert, 37, of Bird City, were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said neither Gruver nor Hickert was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi, Brian L. Lytle, 45, of McCook, Neb., wasn’t injured. The patrol said Lytle wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner semi, Benjamin Keith Gilbert, 56, of Jamestown, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Gilbert was wearing a seat belt.-

