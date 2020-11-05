Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools are urging parents to be prepared in case continued spread of COVID-19 forces a quick switch to remote learning.

In a note to parents Wednesday night, USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said the Shawnee Co. Health Department told district leaders a significant increase in community spread could soon impact schools.

“It is our hope that we can continue to offer in-person school all year,” Anderson wrote. “As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community, we feel it is important to have plans in place in the event cases reach uncontrollable levels and impact our schools.”

She advises students to take home Chromebooks and other devices next Wednesday, Nov. 11. The district is holding parent-teacher conferences Nov. 11 and 12, and Anderson said students should have what they need in case a transition needs to occur over the long weekend. She also advises households create a plan for childcare and other remote learning needs.

USD 501 has not said how many students have the virus, or are quarantined due to contact.

Hayden High School confirmed Wednesday it has 40 students and two faculty members quarantined through contact tracing. It’s about 11 percent of their 357 member student body. However, school officials say they have no positive cases of the virus, and are continuing with in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.