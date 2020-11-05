Topeka Presbyterian Manor finds 22 new positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is continuing its COVID-19 testing amid an ongoing virus outbreak at the community.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says as it continues to battle an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility, another round of testing revealed more employees and residents to be positive for the virus.

The facility said it tested 170 residents and employees and has now received all results from that testing. It said this round revealed 22 total positive tests and of those positives, 14 were residents, 6 were employees, 1 is a contract employee and 1 is a confirmed positive for an employee that recently tested positive at point of care testing. It said this brings the total number of positives for the facility up to 43. It said 25 residents, 18 staff members and 3 contract employees in total have been confirmed positive with the virus.

“I am greatly encouraged by the residents we serve,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director of Topeka Presbyterian Manor. “Their courage and strength in an unprecedented time is admirable. The staff I have the honor to serve alongside are true warriors. They are showing up to care for our most vulnerable and spare no effort in helping residents find joy in the midst of these challenging times.”

Presbyterian Manor said it remains in close contact with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Additionally, it said the community medical director, Dr. Kevin Sundbye, is working closely with Topeka Presbyterian Manor to manage the outbreak.

“The administrative and nursing staffs have been very proactive at dealing with this outbreak,” Sundbye said. “From having plenty of personal protective equipment to providing loving care to the community residents, I have been more than satisfied from a medical perspective.”

According to the facility, it continues to work to isolate residents that have tested positive, while also ensuring positive employees are recuperating and self-isolating at home.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.