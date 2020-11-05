TIAK awards organizations for excellence in Kansas tourism marketing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Travel Industry Association of Kansas is recognizing excellence in Kansas tourism marketing.

The Travel Association of Kansas announced winners of its 2020 Marketing Awards during a virtual 2020 Kansas Tourism Conference.

According to TIAK, the Marketing Awards are chosen annually to recognize excellence in destination marketing initiatives throughout Kansas. It said they are divided into six categories and broke out by the organization’s marketing budget. It said the budget markers are Large (over $100,000), Medium ($20,000-$100,000) and Small ($19,999 and under).

TIAK said the winners are as follows:

Community Awareness Small Budget: Northwest Kansas Travel Council - Community Guide Medium Budget: Abilene CVB - #AbileneStrong Campaign Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - #SupportLocalKCK Campaign

Event Small Budget: Downtown Hays Development Corp - Virtual Welcome for Students Large Budget: Olathe CVB - Virtual Olathe Fourth Fridays

Print Small Budget: Seneca Area Chamber - Big Kansas Road Trip Program Guide Ad Medium Budget: City of Great Bend CVB: Zoo Rack Card Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - KCK Coloring Pages

Online Media Small Budget: Seneca Area Chamber: Big Kansas Road Trip Video Medium Budget: City of Great Bend CVB, Explore Great Bend Website Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - KCK Mini-Escape Campaign

Visitors Guide (in-house) Small Budget: South Central Kansas Tourism Region Medium Budget: Merriam Visitors Bureau Large Budget: Hays CVB

Visitors Guide (outsourced) Small Budget: Visit Shawnee Medium Budget: Visit Manhattan Large Budget: Explore Lawrence

Best In Show Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact - Big Kansas Road Trip Video



