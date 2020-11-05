Thursday forecast: A picture perfect day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be Day #4 with highs unseasonably warm and at least in the 70s with this trend continuing through the weekend. Take advantage of it because as we get closer to winter we won’t have this many days in a row of warm weather until spring. Today is the perfect day to get any yard work done too with much lighter winds than the last couple days.

Early next week the weather pattern changes as a cold front pushes through Monday night bringing colder air on Tuesday. This will also come with much needed precipitation starting Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Confidence is high that Monday night into Tuesday morning is the highest chance for precipitation. Lower confidence on how widespread any rain will be during the day Monday and when the precipitation moves out on Tuesday. There’s also a chance of a wintry mix on Tuesday but because the surface temperatures will remain above freezing am not expecting any impacts from a wintry mix if any were to fall so will keep it rain in the 8 day.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds Light and variable.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

This weekend will remain in the 70s with more clouds on Sunday and gusts in the 25-30 mph range.

Monday the best chance of rain will be in north-central KS so the combination of the rain limiting the warming trend and the possibility of the cold front affecting north-central KS, highs may be closer to 60° compared to highs near 70° where most of northeast Kansas will be.

Monday night will have rain developing with t-storms possible as well. The precipitation continues into Tuesday morning before winding down in the afternoon. At the same time colder air moves in during the day Tuesday limiting any warm-up which means steady temperatures most of the day.

There is some uncertainty on how cold it will get especially Tuesday night. Earlier in the week it looked like lows in the 20s, now it’s indicating more in the low 30s. Highs do warm back in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday as rain returns by Thursday.

Taking Action:

No immediate action is needed, just keep checking back everyday for updates on next week’s forecast with the drop in temperatures and precipitation returning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.