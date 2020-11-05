Advertisement

SNCO Election Commissioner explains delays in reporting election results

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County voters waited longer than usual to get the first election results with the first numbers released around 8:30 pm Tuesday with another two hours before any update.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said several factors shaped the delay.

The delay in the first reports, which was comprised of data from early in-person votes and returned advance mail ballots, stemmed from a high volume of those votes.

“We really can’t begin process of counting and doing the actual turning around of those results until 7 o’clock so when we start the process of uploading those results it takes awhile,” Howell said Wednesday.

“The more ballot images you have on a stick the longer it takes.”

Howell said once those votes were process, the the next delay was due to two unused media sticks that were left behind in polling places.

Media sticks capture a copy of each ballot from tabulation machines.

Howell said some polling places had additional tabulation machines in anticipation of high voter turnout at those stops.

“What I don’t want to have is have too many ballots in one machine and have jams occurring which is why we sent that second one out to make sure if they need it they have additional opportunities to use the second machine,” he said.

According to Howell, all media sticks are needed to complete the vote recording process.

“The software itself is looking for those and it’s not going to show it’s completed until they arrive, so it’s not about violating my process it’s important to make sure you have what you need but it’s also about making sure everything is completed but if it takes an extra 60 minutes then that’s what it takes.”

Bryan Caskey, the Kansas Election Director, said Howell made the correct move.

“Everyone’s very careful for about accounting for every stick that may have results or backup sticks to ensure the integrity of the votes,” he said at a remote news conference Wednesday.

Howell said a “zero report tape” done by the Election Office verified no votes were on the tabulation machines at the aforementioned voting locations when polls opened and it stayed that way all day.

He said workers at those locations thought they were saving the office hassle by not returning the sticks.

“I’m not going to blame somebody for trying to be efficient and I think that’s what was going on they were trying to be efficient, not get an extra stick in here that wasn’t used but they didn’t understand that the software requires it in order for us to close the accounting out it has to be here," he said.

“I think people were trying to be even more careful by making sure they weren’t wasting our time they were really trying to be efficient they knew there was nothing on the machine and they thought it was kind of a waste of our time and theirs to send them back.”

Howell said he stands by his decision.

“I’m more concerned about accuracy than I am about absolute speed, yes, speed matters but if I have to make a choice about quickness over accuracy then I’m going to choose accuracy.”

