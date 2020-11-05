SNCO Drug Treatment Court to receive Liberty Bell Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Drug Treatment Court will be been honored with the Liberty Bell Award.

The Shawnee County District Court says its Drug Treatment Court will be receiving the Liberty Bell Award from the Topeka Bar Association on Friday, Nov. 6.

According to the Court, the award is normally presented on Law Day which regularly happens in May during the TBA’s Annual Law Day Celebration. However, it said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to present the award at its Annual Meeting along with other awards.

The Court said the Liberty Bell Award was founded over 40 years ago by the American Bar Association to honor outstanding community service. It said many groups present the award to those that have promoted a better understanding of the rule of law, encouraged to create respect for law and the courts, stimulated a sense of civic responsibility or contributed to good government in the community.

According to the Court, the award itself is modeled after the Liberty Bell.

The Court said Attorney Jason King with the Shawnee County Public Defender’s office nominated the Drug Treatment Court for the Liberty Bell Award.

According to the Court, the Shawnee County Drug Court Program was founded in May of 2002 to address the serious drug abuse issues within Topeka and Shawnee Co. It said in August of 2018, the Drug Court program model was renovated from a diversion based program to a more intensive, post-conviction, pre-sentence program focusing on the community’s highest risk drug offenders. It said the program name was changed to the Drug Treatment Court in order to reflect the emphasis on recovery and rehabilitation instead of punishment.

The Court said its program addresses increased treatment needs through subsidized outpatient, social detox and residential services. It said participants are given the opportunity to get treatment services designed to help them live pro-social, crime-free lives while also being closely monitored.

According to the Court, participant success is helped by weekly non-adversarial, outcome-driven court proceedings; the structure of its intense and structured case management; the use of graduated sanctions and incentives; the support of a multidisciplinary team and accountability of Judicial supervision. It said this is done to reduce criminal recidivism and substance abuse within the community, enhancing the community as a whole.

The Court said the Drug Treatment Court program is a minimum of one year in length. It said after successful graduation, participants are rewarded by avoiding their presumptive sentence of incarceration. It said graduation ceremonies are held during which graduates get recognition for their work and personal transformation from the Court, treatment providers, law enforcement, family, friends and program peers.

According to the Court, it is the mission of the 3rd Judicial District DTC to enable residents to become productive members of society by coordinating treatment for drug addiction and promoting healthy life choices, thereby reducing drug-related crime while enhancing the safety and productivity of the community.

The Court said the Liberty Bell Award will be received by Amanda Wilson, Drug Treatment Court Coordinator, and William Ossmann, Drug Treatment Court Judge. It said the presentation will be held on Friday at noon during the Annual Meeting and Awards presentation at the Shawnee County Courthouse. It said due to COVID-19, only award recipients and presenters will be allowed to attend.

The presentation will be livestreamed via Zoom and the public is welcome to watch.

