Shawnee Co. moves to “uncontrolled” zone for COVID-19 in latest scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co.’s COVID-19 transmission is at an “uncontrolled” rate, according to the latest Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard.

The county has an index score of 21, a jump of seven points from last week.

The scorecard shows growth in almost every category tracked.

There were 346 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county last week , a 70 percent increase from the last scorecard.

Out of all tests performed, 10.7 percent of them were positive, the first time the county has crossed the 10 percent mark.

The percentage of cases with no known source of infection grew to 81.7 percent, up from 60 percent on the last scorecard.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department noted there is evidence that participating in group activities like house parties, sleepovers, political gatherings and large sporting events play a role in virus transmission.

There was a slight dip in hospital occupancy rates to 81.7 percent in this scorecard down from 83.3 percent on the last one, remaining in the moderate zone.

Public health system stress moved to a high stress level.

The Health Department noted it is currently unable to follow up with every new case diagnosed.

The full scorecard can be viewed here.

