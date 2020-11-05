Shawnee Co. DA to review weekend shooting that sent three teens to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney is beginning to review information on a shooting incident that injured three teens Halloween night in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.

Topeka Police said two men told officers someone recently stole President Trump signs from their property and they thought the people near their home may have been involved.

DA Mike Kagay said he met with TPD investigators Wednesday to get an overview of the case.

“We’ll conduct a thorough review of everything they’ve uncovered to this point," Kagay continued saying, "Our responsibility at that point will be to determine whether or not criminal charges are appropriate against any of the parties involved in the incident.”

TPD filed two separate reports. The first lists the teens as victims of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery. The second names 39-year-old Robert Sinner II and 34-year-old Justin Sinner as victims of Aggravated Assault by a Motor Vehicle.

Kagay explains how the process works.

“If someone contacts law enforcement or makes a report that they’re a victim of a crime, law enforcement has that responsibility to investigate that," he said. "Sometimes there are conflicting reports that get made and then they might take a report from both parties and then submit both of them to our office to figure out what actually happened here and what’s the right course of action.”

Kagay said his office has received several phone calls this week from people demanding the shooters' arrest.

He asks people to let the process work.

“My office does not conduct the investigation. My office does not tell law enforcement how to conduct the investigation. My office does not arrest people," Kagay continued saying, "I appreciate the interest, I appreciate the concern, but the pursuit of justice and securing that justice is the responsibility of my office and we don’t consider the opinions of private citizens in arriving at those conclusions. We look at the admissible evidence and we look at Kansas law and that’s how we make our decision.”

He said once he’s received all documents in the case, they’ll do a thorough review and determine whether to file any charges or request additional investigation.

