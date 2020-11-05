Semi wrecks into patrol truck in Phillips Co.

PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck has wrecked into a patrol truck in Phillips County, totaling it.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy John Miner stopped to help a disabled motorist on Highway 383 near West 800 Rd. around 5:10 p.m. when a semi-truck and trailer ran into Miner’s patrol vehicle.

This evening (Wednesday, November 4, 2020) at approximately 5:10 p.m., Deputy John Miner stopped to assist a disabled... Posted by Phillips County KS Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Miner was out of his vehicle when it was struck. It said the semi then struck two other vehicles in front of the patrol unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said both v vehicles in front of the patrol car caught on fire and the semi continued westbound and entered the ditch past the other vehicles and caught fire as well.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Miner suffered minor burns when he tried to rescue two children from one of the other burning vehicles. It said he was transported to the Phillips Co. Hospital and is being referred to another facility or treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said of the nine victims involved, Deputy Miner is the only one to suffer injuries. It said there were no fatalities and the accident is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“We’re grateful for the quick response of EMS, Fire, KDOT and KHP and that there was no loss of life,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.