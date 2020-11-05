Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan.

Duncan plays football, basketball, and golf for the Chargers while maintaining a 4.14 GPA.

He is in KAY club and is president of the Student Council.

Tyler plans to attend Ottawa University and play golf.

He plans to pursue a career in the education field to teach and coach.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail's Tyler Duncan

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Sports

Washburn football prepares for first of two 2020 scrimmages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
For the first time this season, the Washburn Ichabods are preparing for to take the field against another opponent.

Sports

Alex Gordon wins Eighth Gold Glove

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was honored as one of the American League winners of the Gold Glove award.

Sports

Shawnee Heights boys soccer advances to Final Four

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
In boys soccer state quarterfinal action, Shawnee Heights beat Lansing 2-1.

Latest News

Sports

K-State safety Jonathan Alexander enters transfer portal

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Sports

Washburn Rural boys soccer advances to the semifinals

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Washburn Rural boys soccer team beat Wichita East 3-1 to advance to the Final Four round in the playoffs.

Sports

NFL expands sideline to provide more distancing

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

Sports

KU’s Ochai Agbaji named to preseason watch list

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji was named to a preseason watch list for best college basketball guard. The junior is one of 20 candidates for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).