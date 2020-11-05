Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan.
Duncan plays football, basketball, and golf for the Chargers while maintaining a 4.14 GPA.
He is in KAY club and is president of the Student Council.
Tyler plans to attend Ottawa University and play golf.
He plans to pursue a career in the education field to teach and coach.
To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.