Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan

This week's Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail's Tyler Duncan.

Duncan plays football, basketball, and golf for the Chargers while maintaining a 4.14 GPA.

He is in KAY club and is president of the Student Council.

Tyler plans to attend Ottawa University and play golf.

He plans to pursue a career in the education field to teach and coach.

