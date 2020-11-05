Advertisement

Report: Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed star DT Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

The team announced this morning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the person who tested positive is self-isolating, and contact tracing is underway.

According to a release from the Chiefs, the team is still preparing to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

