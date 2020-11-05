Report: Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed star DT Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.
The team announced this morning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the person who tested positive is self-isolating, and contact tracing is underway.
According to a release from the Chiefs, the team is still preparing to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
