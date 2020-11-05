Over $996,000 in grants for Corrections Reentry Initiatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced over $996,000 in grants headed to KDOC.

Governor Laura Kelly says she announced a $996,679 grant for the Kansas Department of Corrections that will expand substance abuse programming and case management for 150 residents in restrictive housing at El Dorado and Lansing correctional facilities. She said the grant was awarded in October by the Department of Justice through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“These grants are all about providing incarcerated persons with tools they need to get back on their feet so that they can be productive members of our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Education, job skills, and mental health and substance abuse programs are the keys to reducing recidivism in our criminal justice system.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the four-year grant partners KDOC with the University of Cincinnati Corrections Institute in an intensive adult reentry program called Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity and Testing Strategies to Reduce Recidivism.

“One of our greatest priorities is to help our residents gain the skills they need to remain successful once they leave us,” Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said.

Gov. Kelly also said the grant will support data collections and evaluation by UCCI on the impact of reentry programs at both facilities.

