Operation Santa Claus Ribbon-Cutting to be held via Facebook

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Operation Santa Claus ribbon-cutting will be held via Facebook Live.

Fort Riley says due to COVID-19 public health guidelines, the 2020 Operation Santa Claus ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held as a virtual event with a limited audience. It said the event will be livestreamed on its Facebook page.

According to the military base, through Operation Santa Claus, it and the surrounding communities help local active duty junior enlisted service members with financial needs by providing gifts for their children.

Fort Riley said soldiers and their family members apply for the program through their units.

