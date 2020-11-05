Oklahoma man killed Wednesday in Neosho County crash

THAYER, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday on US-196 highway just north of Douglas Road, on the south edge of Thayer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling north on US-169 when it drifted off the roadway before it overturned and came to rest in a field, the patrol said.

The driver, Jacob Logan Abercrombie, 39, of Broken Arrow, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Abercrombie, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

