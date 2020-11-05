Marshall says Trump Administration makes clear needed COVID-19 supplies available for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration is continuing to make federal assistance available for Kansans amidst COVID-19.

Congressman Roger Marshall says in response to recent reports that various Kansans hospitals are reaching capacity in their COVID-19 units, the Trump Administration is continuing to make federal assistance available.

“The Vice President and his team have been outstanding and stand ready and willing to help in any way possible. As has been the case in the past, his team has made very clear that they are at the Governor’s beck and call for any needed supplies, personnel, or additional support, an offer I know Kansans appreciate.”

Marshall said since a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, his staff has remained in regular contact with the White House COVID-19 response team and will continue to monitor the situation.

