Advertisement

Marshall says Trump Administration makes clear needed COVID-19 supplies available for Kansans

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration is continuing to make federal assistance available for Kansans amidst COVID-19.

Congressman Roger Marshall says in response to recent reports that various Kansans hospitals are reaching capacity in their COVID-19 units, the Trump Administration is continuing to make federal assistance available.

“The Vice President and his team have been outstanding and stand ready and willing to help in any way possible. As has been the case in the past, his team has made very clear that they are at the Governor’s beck and call for any needed supplies, personnel, or additional support, an offer I know Kansans appreciate.”

Marshall said since a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, his staff has remained in regular contact with the White House COVID-19 response team and will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Man killed Tuesday night in head-on crash near Silver Lake
Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70
Full 2020 General Election coverage
Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

Latest News

Douglas Co. to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Cottages
Police chase ends at busy Manhattan intersection
Semi hauling classic cars catches fire on I-70 west of Topeka
Pott. Co. information officer shares tips to stay safe from COVID-19