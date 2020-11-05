Manhattan kitchen fire quickly contained

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan kitchen fire was quickly contained on Thursday morning.

The Manhattan Fire Department says at 9:31 a.m. on Thursday morning, it was dispatched to 2528 Candle Crest Circle with reports of a structure fire.

MFD said upon arrival crews found a two-story townhome with light smoke showing and the occupants outside of the residence. It said crews entered and extinguished a fire on top of the stove, within five minutes of arrival. It said no injuries were reported.

According to MFD, the building contains eight townhomes, but only the townhome with the fire was affected. It said the loss of the fire is estimated to be $8,000 in content loss and $3,000 in structure loss. It said the unit is a rental managed by Frontier Management and the owner is listed as Jeffre Mrocheck of Shelbyville, Ind.

MFd said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a box being placed on the stove and then it being accidentally turned on. It said the occupants of the townhome are currently displaced.

