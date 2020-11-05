Advertisement

Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70

Crews clean up spilled deer feed blamed for 2 wrecks Wednesday night on I-70 west of Topeka.
Crews clean up spilled deer feed blamed for 2 wrecks Wednesday night on I-70 west of Topeka.(KS Highway Patrol | KS Highway Patrol)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pallet of deer feed fell off of a vehicle on I-70, causing two separate accidents.

The deer feed fell of on WB I-70 between I-470 and Auburn Rd., according to Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP says one car slowed down to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of them, causing another vehicle to rear end them. The driver and passenger of the rear vehicle complained of pain, but weren’t taken to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Another accident resulting from the spill did result in an injury.

The westbound lane was closed while crews cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

WB I-70 between I-470 and Auburn RD, the left lane will be closed for an extended time period. A pallet of deer feed...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol - Troop B on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

