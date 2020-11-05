Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pallet of deer feed fell off of a vehicle on I-70, causing two separate accidents.
The deer feed fell of on WB I-70 between I-470 and Auburn Rd., according to Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP says one car slowed down to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of them, causing another vehicle to rear end them. The driver and passenger of the rear vehicle complained of pain, but weren’t taken to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
Another accident resulting from the spill did result in an injury.
The westbound lane was closed while crews cleared the scene, but has since reopened.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.