Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Departement Director, to retire

Dusty Nichols, incident commander for the Shanee County Health Department, says Linda Ochs, director of the department, will be retiring in the near future.

According to Nichols, Ochs will announce her retirement at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Nichols said no formal dates have been set for Ochs' retirement.

