Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Departement Director, to retire

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County Health Department will be retiring in the near future.

According to Nichols, Ochs will announce her retirement at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Nichols said no formal dates have been set for Ochs' retirement.

