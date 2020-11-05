Kristen O’Shea youngest woman elected to Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kristen O’Shea has become the youngest woman elected to the Kansas Senate.

Kristen O’Shea says in a release that she is set to become the youngest woman to serve in the Kansas Senate after Tuesday night’s election. She said she is a 28-year-old Republican and small business owner and has won 60% of the vote in the 18th District race which pitted her against Democrat Tobias Schlingensipen.

“When I first decided to run, my focus was on the responsibility of getting our schools and our businesses safely back on track,” said O’Shea. “But there’s an added responsibility that comes with being the youngest woman in the Senate. I take a lot of pride in this opportunity to help pave the way for more young people to get involved and make a difference.”

O’Shea said she owns O’Shea Strengths Coaching, which does Gallup CliftonStrengths training and organizational development. She said before that she served as Executive Director of the Quality of Life Division for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and coordinated membership for LeadingAge Kansas, a nonprofit aging service. She said she currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

“Knocking doors during the campaign, I heard time and time again that people were ready for fresh, innovative leadership,” said O’Shea. “I look forward to helping to bring about that kind of leadership in the Senate.”

O’Shea was the Republican candidate for her district.

