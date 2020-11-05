KDOT approves 25 Oct. bids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced 25 bids approved for October.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for 26 state highway construction and maintenance projects. It said the letting took place on Oct. 21, in Topeka. It said some bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled due to proximity and type of work.

KDOT said the bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Wabaunsee ‑ 99‑99 KA‑2603‑04 ‑ K‑99, from 2 miles north of the K‑99/I‑70 junction, north 4 miles, grade and surfacing, 4.0 miles, Ebert Construction Co Inc & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kan., $12,657,476.27. Wyandotte ‑ 105 N‑0686‑01 – Metropolitan Avenue from S. 12th Street to S. 24th Street; S. 24th Street from Metropolitan Avenue to Strong Avenue and Strong Avenue from S. 24th Street to S. 42nd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 2.0 miles, J M Fahey Construction Company, Grandview, Mo., $439,959.75

District Two — North Central Cloud ‑ 81‑15 KA‑5834‑01 ‑ U.S. 81, from the Ottawa/Cloud county line north 5.1 miles, milling and overlay, 5.1 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Kan., $2,495,533.75. Cloud ‑ 81‑15 KA‑5993‑01 ‑ U.S. 81, from the north city limits of Concordia north 2.4 miles, pavement marking, 2.4 miles, Twin Traffic Marking Corporation, Kansas City, Kan., $124,411.30. Geary ‑ 31 KA‑5850‑01 ‑ K‑57, from the north U.S. 77/K‑57 junction southeast over the dam to the K‑57/K‑244 junction (where the 4-lanes begin) and from the K‑57/K‑244 junction southeast 0.59 mile, U.S. 77, from approximately a quarter-mile south of the south U.S. 77/K‑57 junction north a half-mile, milling and overlay, 6.1 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kan., $1,464,822.33 Jewell ‑ 14‑45 KA‑5824‑01 ‑ K‑14, from the east U.S. 36/K‑14 junction north to the Kansas state line, surface recycle, 15.2 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kan., $1,253,610.65. Jewell ‑ 36‑45 KA‑5827‑01 ‑ U.S. 36, from 4.6 miles east of the east K‑14/U.S. 36 junction east to the Jewell/Republic county line, surface recycling, 5.6 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kan., $581,087.50. Morris ‑ 64 C‑5000‑01 – Bridge over the Neosho River located 1.5 miles south of White City, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Bridges Inc., Newton, Kan., $571,790.12 Morris ‑ 56‑64 KA‑3941‑01 ‑ U.S. 56, bridge #031 over Rock Creek located 7.05 miles east of the east K-177 junction, bridge replacement, AM Cohron & Son Inc., Atlantic, Iowa, $2,652,283.08. Ottawa ‑ 41‑72 KA‑5828‑01 ‑ K‑41, from the east city limits of Delphos east to the K‑41/U.S. 81 junction, overlay, 5.0 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Kan., $798,163.76. Ottawa ‑ 106‑72 KA‑5835‑01 ‑ K‑106, from the K‑18/K‑106 junction north to the south city limits of Minneapolis, milling and overlay, 7.5 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Kan., $808,813.38. Statewide ‑ 04‑106 KA‑5871‑01 ‑ K‑4, from the K‑4/U.S. 77 junction east to the Dickinson/Morris county line and from the Dickinson/Morris county line northeast to the south K‑4/K‑177 junction, milling and overlay, 32.3 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kan., $3,071,696.75.

District Three — Northwest Rawlins ‑ 117‑77 KA‑5836‑01 ‑ K‑117, from the U.S. 36/K‑117 junction north to the Nebraska/Kansas state line, milling and overlay, 12.0 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $1,610,963.90 Rooks ‑ 183‑82 KA‑5841‑01 ‑ U.S. 183 (North Washington Street), beginning at Rooks County Road “S” north to 12th Street in Stockton, milling and overlay, 8.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $1,741,844.26. Thomas ‑ 24‑97 KA‑5825‑01 ‑ U.S. 24, from the I‑70/U.S. 24 junction east 8.4 miles to the beginning of the Portland Cement Concrete Pavement, milling and overlay, 8.4 miles, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Colo., $1,214,770.01 Thomas ‑ 184‑97 KA‑5842‑01 ‑ K‑184, the entire route, milling and overlay, 1.6 miles, McCormick Excavation & Paving LLC, Stratton, Colo., $205,568.45

District Four — Southeast Montgomery ‑ 63 C‑4975‑01 – 3900 Road from 1.7 miles south to the south city limits of Independence, grade and surfacing, 1.7 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St Paul, Kan., $548,007.80.

District Five — South Central Barber ‑ 4 C‑4944‑01 ‑ Bridge over Brush Creek located 0.9 mile west and 7.6 miles south of Medicine Lodge, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kan., $318,331.75. Reno ‑ 106 KA‑4748‑03 – Along U.S. 50 and K‑61, signing, 66.9 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Kan., $419,995.66. Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑5830‑01 ‑ U.S. 54, from 0.5 mile east of the Great Plain junction (U.S. 54/K‑163) east to 119th Street West in Wichita, pavement patching, 10.5 miles, Iowa Civil Contracting Inc., Victor, Iowa, 2,385,209.82. Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑5831‑01 ‑ U.S. 54, from West 215th Street east to 183rd Street West in Goddard and from South Tyler Road east to South Ridge Road in Wichita, milling and overlay, 2.7 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kan., $1,605,508.20. Stafford ‑ 93 C‑4993‑01 ‑ Major collector roads including RS 39, RS 505, RS 633, RS 635, and RS 973 and local road Northeast 70th Street, pavement marking, 53.0 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado. Kan., $380,298.00. Stafford ‑ 50‑93 KA‑5914‑01 ‑ U.S. 50 from approximately 2.25 miles east of the U.S. 50/U.S. 281 junction at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Southeast 20th Avenue in St. John, milling and overlay, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $67,975.95 Sumner ‑ 96 KA‑5877‑01 ‑ U.S. 81, from 2.5 miles north of RS-645 north to the south city limits of Wellington and from the north city limits of Wellington north to the Sumner/ Sedgwick county line and U.S. 160, from the east city limits of Wellington east to the edge of wearing surface of Bridge #072 over the Arkansas River, milling and overlay, 31.6 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kan., $3,868,867.60 Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5874‑01 ‑ K‑96, from K‑14/K‑96 junction east to the Reno/Sedgwick county line and from the Sedgwick/Reno county line east 15.3 miles to reference point 278.8 west of Maize Road; and K‑14, from the K‑14/K‑96 junction east to the east U.S. 50/K‑14/K‑96 junction, overlay, 32.9 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kan., $7,862,279.21

The following projects were approved from the Sept. 16, 2020, letting. Johnson ‑ 46 N‑0657‑01 ‑ I‑35 and Gardner Road interchange in Gardner, interchange, 0.2 mile, Pyramid Contractors Inc. and Pyramid Properties Inc., Olathe, Kan., $4,660,811.02 Greenwood ‑ 37 C‑4973‑01 ‑ Major collector roads north of U.S. 54 and west of K‑99 in the county, signing, 120.0 miles, Hamm Contracting LLC, Marion, S.D., $158,248.10 Linn ‑ 54 TE‑0479‑01 ‑ Ash Street, from 15th Street north to W 10th Street, W 10th Street from Ash Street east to Main Street, W Lakes Lane from the Pleasanton High School (Unified School District 344 facility) east to W 10th Street in Pleasanton, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.0 mile, RFB Construction Company, Inc., Pittsburg, Kan., $296,099.71. Finney ‑ 28 TE‑0469‑01 ‑ 8th Street, from St. John Street north to Buffalo Jones Avenue/East Walnut Street in Garden City, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.2 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Kan., $2,041,784.35 Greenwood ‑ 37 C‑4957‑01 – Bridge over Homer Creek located 3.5 miles west and 3.2 miles north of Neal, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kan., $646,406.13.



