KCC to hold public hearing on solar rate design

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will be holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday at 6 p.m. to allow members of the public to comment on two new rate designs for solar customers proposed by Evergy.

KCC said the meeting will be livestreamed here.

According to the Commission, is considering a proposed rate design to address the Kansas Supreme Court’s April 3 ruling that Evergy Kansas Central’s rates for residential distributed generation customers are against Kansas law. It said the Court remanded the rates back to it for further proceedings.

KCC said Evergy proposed a new rate design that includes a grid access fee of $3 per month per kilowatt of installed private generation capacity. It said the fee would apply to all residential customers, but the charge would be $0 for those who do not have private generation. It said, for example, a customer with a 7kW private solar installation would be charged $21 for the month.

Alternatively, the KCC said Evergy proposed a minimum bill of $35 per month for all residential customers. It sid the charge is equivalent to the monthly customer charge and about 278 kWh of electricity use per month. It said the minimum bill will only apply to customers below the $35 amount. It said customers with bills over $35 will not see any additional charge under the proposal.

According to the KCC, public comments can be submitted online via its website or email to public.affairs@kcc.ks.gov and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020.

