Kansas child care programs to get $3.5 million in grant assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas child care programs will be getting an estimated $3.5 million in grant assistance.

Governor Laura Kelly says that Child Care Aware, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Office of Recovery has launched a new Child Care Health Consultant Network to give technical assistance to licensed child care providers as they put COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Gov. Kelly, after working with a consultant to assess the environment, programs will be eligible to apply for grant funding to buy supplies or make adaptations to home or center-based facilities. She said Child Care Aware of Kansas is estimating providing $3.5 million in grants and supplies.

“Through the assistance and funding provided to Kansas child care providers by the Child Care Health Consultant Network, we will not only protect the health and safety of our child care workers and kids, but also ensure that centers can stay open throughout the duration of the pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants will help ensure working parents have access to safe, healthy child care facilities and continue to strengthen our economy and keep businesses open. I want to thank Child Care Aware of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Office of Recovery for their innovative approach to fulfilling this need.”

Gov. Kelly said the network comes at a crucial time for the state’s child care system. She said a recent study by Yale University shows child care settings were not associated with increased risks of COVID-19 infections provided that appropriate health and safety measures were taken. She said the state’s Child Care Health Consultants will work with child care providers to implement the most current guidance from the CDC and KDHE.

According to the Kansas Governor, with the first phase of implementation for the network nearing completion, Child Care Aware of Kansas and state partners are now shifting their attention to long term sustainability of the Network. She said additionally, consultants will play a critical role in protecting and promoting the health, growth and development of children and their families.

“The Child Care Health Consultant Network is a critical support for child care programs that are working hard to ensure that children are safe and healthy in the midst of the pandemic. We work with providers to assess the child care environment and ensure that health and safety measures are in place,” said Kelly Davydov, Executive Director. “Child care is essential to a thriving Kansas economy, and families want to know that their children are cared for in a safe, nurturing environment. We’re doing everything we can to ensure that this support continues to be available for child care programs.”

“The global pandemic placed a considerable amount of uncertainty into my day-to-day that I had not expected at the beginning of the year,” said Dawn Chapman, owner and operator of The Nature and Nurture Spot in Gardner, Kansas. “With the help of the Child Care Health Consultant Network, I’ve been able to purchase the supplies I need to help ensure the safety of the children I care for every day.”

Gov. Kelly said currently 415 child care programs have requested consultation.

