Junction City man sentenced to two life terms for first degree felony murder

Dion J. Green has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for a 2018 murder.
Dion J. Green has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for a 2018 murder.(Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man has been sentenced to two life terms for two counts of first-degree felony murder.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for two counts of first-degree felony murder.

According to Schmidt, Dion Jamal Green, 35, was sentenced in Geary County District Court by District Judge Steven L. Hornbaker. He said Green pleaded guilty to June charges in connection with the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

Schmidt said the case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Police Department. He said Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Solicitor General Michael R. Serra and Assistant Geary Co. Attorney Jason B. Oxford prosecuted the case.

