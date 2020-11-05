Governor’s virtual water conference begins Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s virtual water conference will begin on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Kansas Water Office says the ninth annual Governor’s Water Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas will be held virtually on Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10. It said topics include the following:

Surface and Groundwater Issues

Infrastructure

Current Research

State Agency Updates

The entire agenda can be found here.

According to the KWO, the first day of conference speakers will include Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem Inc., Dr. George Annandale, Principal at George W. Annandale Inc., and Dr. Steven Rosenzweig, Soil Scientist at General Mills.

The KWO said day two will build on the water policy and implementation discussions from day one with technical presentations. It said graduate and undergraduate student poster presentation awards will also be presented.

According to the Office, 2020 also features the Water Photo Contest and worthy entries will be voted on by conference attendees.

The KWO said conference registration will be free and available to those planning to attend any of the virtual conference. It said to register and view the agenda, click here and go to the News and Events section.

