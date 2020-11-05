Advertisement

Gov. Kelly implements new KCDHH, DCF PPE distribution program

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced a new KCDHH and DCF visible personal protective equipment distribution program.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, along with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, is making visible personal protective equipment available to deaf and hard of hearing individuals, their family members and personal caretakers.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has prioritized ensuring that all Kansans have access to the resources they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and stay healthy,” Governor Kelly said. “I commend the Department of Children and Families and the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing for making this program available to those who need it, and I encourage all eligible Kansans to apply.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the program is made possible through funding provided by the federal CARES Act and offers each individual the option of getting face shields or clear/smile masks. It said all visible PPE’s are made with see-through materials to allow for lip-reading and non-verbal facial expressions.

“This visible PPE program fulfills a need of deaf and hard of hearing Kansans,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, with masks being essential for all individuals, making visible PPE available, affordable and accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing community is imperative.”

“Deaf and hard of hearing individuals rely on full facial expression and especially lip movement to get the full meaning of other person’s expressed messages,” Robert Cooper, KCDHH executive director, said. “Visible PPE is crucial to ensure successful communication with deaf and hard of hearing individuals.”

Gov. Kelly said each individual may request two items and each household is limited to four face shields and/or 10 PPE items. It said consideration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

According to Gov. Kelly, the program is only available to Kansas residents.

PPE can be requested here.

