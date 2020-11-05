Advertisement

Fort Riley Museum remodel update at Manhattan’s Military Relations Committee luncheon

Dr. Robert Smith presented the history of the Fort Riley Museum complex, along with an update on the remodel of the museum facility.
By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperature checks, mandatory face masks and limited seating with extra spacing are keeping the Manhattan Military Relations committee monthly luncheons on track.

Dr. Robert Smith, director of the Fort Riley Museum complex, was Wednesday’s speaker.

He detailed the museums history and updated their remodeling project.

The remodel project began in 2015, with interior work and displays remaining to be built.

The new displays will incorporate technology aspects to make the exhibits easier to relate to real life.

“We’re giving reality to the Hollywood myth. You know the forts in the movies all had these walls around them and in actuality…even at Fort Riley, it was a parade field with a bunch of buildings around it. It was wide…wide open on the prairie.” Fort Riley Museum Complex, director, Dr. Robert Smith says.

The Fort Riley Museum complex plans to reopen in their remodeled facilities in early 2022. Military Relations Committee luncheons are held the first Wednesday of each month in Manhattan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

