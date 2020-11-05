Douglas Co. to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Cottages

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cottages is a permanent supportive housing unit that will serve individuals with serious mental illness.

Douglas County says a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Cottages at Green lake, 930 W 2nd St., will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at noon. It said the Cottages will provide permanent supportive housing for those with serious persistent mental illness. It said supportive housing is a combination of affordable housing and supportive services that are meant to help vulnerable individuals and families use stable housing as a platform for health and recovery.

According to the County, the ceremony will include remarks from Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority Executive Director Shannon Oury, Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority Board Chair Joshua Powers, Douglas County Commission Chair Patrick Kelly and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center CEO Patrick Schmitz. It said due to COVID-19 and local health orders, the gathering will be invitation-only, but the event will still be livestreamed through the Douglas County Facebook page.

“There is no greater power than a community discovering what it cares about and finding a way to make change happen,” Oury said. “This community has decided that caring about our neighbors with mental illness is a priority and has collectively found a way to make this project happen. The Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority is proud to be a part of this project. It is our goal to transform lives through accessible, affordable housing opportunities, particularly for members of our community that face significant barriers to housing.”

The County said there are 10 separate cottages that have been designed to maximize functional abilities and minimize barriers through good design and appropriate supports. It said all units are designed to comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and three of them are designed as fully accessible for those who may be wheelchair-bound. It said The Cottages have solar integration on the roof to offset electrical costs and an interior accessible green space. It said the units are located within three buildings. It said building A is 2,085 square feet, building B is 2,046 square feet and building C is 2,779 square feet.

According to the County, the first tenant will move into The Cottages in January of 2021. It said each tenant will pay 30% of their income as rent and the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority will provide the remaining cost through a voucher funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The County said tenants will have the chance to participate in services and programs offered by agencies in the Behavioral Health Leadership Coalition. It said the agencies include DCCA, Bert Nash, Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, Heartland Community Health Center, Heartland Regional Alcohol and Drug Assessment Center, LMH Health and Douglas County. It said the Housing Authority will also provide programs supporting social inclusion, development of life skills and recreation.

According to the County, the Housing Authority’s goals for The Cottages are as follows:

Provide a safe environment

Provide a range of support through partnerships

Promote social inclusion

Develop life skills

Support residents in the maintenance of their tenancies

“The Cottages are a physical representation of the collaborative, compassionate action of Douglas County,” Commissioner Kelly said. “We are a generous community that provides basic human needs for our vulnerable neighbors. We are a skilled community that provides critical services to those who are suffering. And we are a collaborative community, sharing resources across governmental entities and organizations to fulfill a collective purpose. I am pleased to celebrate these community values realized in the opening of The Cottages on the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County.”

“We want to congratulate our behavioral health partner Lawrence-Douglas County Authority on this ribbon-cutting," said Schmitz, of Bert Nash. "This is an exciting day for our friends at the Housing Authority, for all of us who are part of the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County, and for our community. The Cottages, along with Transitions, our new transitional housing facility, will provide some of the most vulnerable among us with safe, affordable and stable housing to support them in the restoration of their lives.”

The County said the cost of the housing project is $1.9 million and it is being funded through Housing Authority reserves and a grant from the National Housing Trust Funds.

According to the County, Treanor HL was the architect for The Cottages and MarLan Construction provided construction management services.

The County said The Cottages are located on the east end of the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas Co., where transitional housing and a new recovery crisis center will be located. It said they will serve those with serious mental illness, substance use disorders and addiction challenges.

