Pott. Co. information officer shares tips to stay safe from COVID-19

Crystal Malchose, Pottawatomie County PIO, says Kansans have now been living with the COVID-19 pandemic for three-fourths of a year. She said as the country enters flu season it is important o remember the importance of continuing COVID-19 mitigation techniques shared since the beginning of the pandemic.

Malchose said techniques are as follows:

Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water. Use sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. Sanitize frequently touched and used surfaces, including cell phones, keyboards, computer mouses, tablets and more. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from non-household members. Whether indoors or outdoors. But stay in contact with family and friends, which is still important. Wear masks. Masks prevent residents from giving COVID-19, the flu or other contagious diseases to others. The masks are only effective if they cover mouths and noses. Stay home if showing symptoms of being sick. It may be a cold or allergies, but could also be something much worse. See a doctor if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or being exposed, or if there are any questions regarding underlying medical conditions and the flu or COVID.

According to Malchose, when residents work together for the health of the communities, communities are made wonderful.

