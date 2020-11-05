Advertisement

Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive begins Nov. 8

(KY3)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters' annual Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive will begin on Sunday, November 8 with the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers. Donations can be made at Hy-Vee stores or online.

Before and during all Chiefs home games until December 6, fans can also buy raffle tickets for the 50/50 Raffle hosted by the Hunt Family Foundation. One winner will receive half of the net proceeds of the raffle, and the other half will be donated to a local charity through the Hunt Family Foundation.

Raffle tickets are $5, $10 and $20 and can be purchased on the Chiefs' website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Man killed Tuesday night in head-on crash near Silver Lake
Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70
Full 2020 General Election coverage
Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

Latest News

Linda Ochs to retire
Douglas Co. to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Cottages
Police chase ends at busy Manhattan intersection
Marshall says Trump Administration makes clear needed COVID-19 supplies available for Kansans