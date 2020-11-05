Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive begins Nov. 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters' annual Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive will begin on Sunday, November 8 with the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers. Donations can be made at Hy-Vee stores or online.

Before and during all Chiefs home games until December 6, fans can also buy raffle tickets for the 50/50 Raffle hosted by the Hunt Family Foundation. One winner will receive half of the net proceeds of the raffle, and the other half will be donated to a local charity through the Hunt Family Foundation.

Raffle tickets are $5, $10 and $20 and can be purchased on the Chiefs' website.

