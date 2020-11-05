Police chase ends at busy Manhattan intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase that began on Hwy. 24 has come to an end in Manhattan, authorities say. People were asked to avoid the intersection of Hwy. 24 and northbound Tuttle Creek Blvd around 1 pm on Thursday following the pursuit.

The intersection reopened about half an hour later. Law enforcement have left the scene.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it stopped a vehicle at the ramp from westbound Hwy. 24. Authorities have only said the stop ended a “long pursuit.”

