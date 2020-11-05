After brief delay, walk-up immunizations to resume Thursday in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Emporia area will be able to receive walk-up immunizations again starting Thursday at the Flint Hills Community Health Center, according to KVOE Radio.

Immunizations at the center, located at 420 W. 15th in Emporia, were put on hold Tuesday night because of an “unexpected complication,” KVOE reports.

The Flint Hills Community Health Center said Tuesday that an entire Kansas National Guard contingent that was on hand to assist with COVID-19 testing would have to go into quarantine after a soldier tested positive for the coronavirus.

Because of this development, the health center had to make changes in several services, including temporarily shutting down its walk-up immunization program on Wednesday.

After health center administrators met Wednesday, it was announced that all services would return to normal effective Thursday.

Services that will resume will include walk-up-flu shots and the coronavirus testing line, KVOE reports.

More information is to be announced on the Flint Hills Community Health Center’s Facebook page.

