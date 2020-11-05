2020 Tails on the Trail to be held virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th annual dog-friendly 5k fundraiser for Helping Hands Humane Society will begin on Nov. 7.

Helping Hands Humane Society says Tails on the Trail began as a fundraiser created by two friends who liked to run with their dogs, Lena Hayden and Linda De La Rosa, in 2009. It said over the years, the dog-friendly 5k has become a signature event for the shelter and dog-lovers alike, raising thousands of dollars each year to help lost and homeless animals.

HHHS said 2020 has been a year of creatively altering fundraisers to bring them together virtually so that hundreds of residents can still participate while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said normally, the 5k is hosted at the Shawnee North Community Center, with runners enjoying scenic Shawnee North Trail with their dogs. It said while participants are still welcomed and encouraged to choose their favorite trail to compete in their 1 mile or 5k walk or run by holding the event virtually from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 14. It said there will be plenty of time and space for social distancing.

According to the shelter, another benefit of holding the race virtually is that anyone can participate from anywhere. It said it is happy to mail race packets anywhere in the continental U.S. for an additional $5 donation at registration. It said normal registration is $30 until Nov. 7, when the fee goes up to $35. It said the fee includes access to the portal where runners will submit their times, a vibrant blue long sleeve shirt and a Hill’s Pet Nutrition swag bag full of goodies like plush beagle toys, dog treats, cat treats, cat toys, a bottle of water and a pair of pet pajamas. It said packets can be picked up from the humane society on Friday, Nov. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We are so pleased with the support we have already received throughout our community and even across the country," says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events. "2020 has proved to us that no matter what challenges we face in the outside world, there is a strong group of animal welfare advocates who will not waiver in their support of helping animals in need.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.