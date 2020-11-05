1st Judicial District Nominating Commission looking for nominees for district judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for a district judge vacancy.

Kansas Courts says the 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Atchison County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Robert Bednar on January 11, 2021.

According to the Court, the 1st Judicial District is comprised of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

The Court said Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 1st District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations are required to come on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

According to the Court, a nominee for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state of Kansans and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and must be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Court said nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form which is available from the clerk of the district court in Atchison or Leavenworth counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online.

According to the Court, one original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon on Friday, Nov. 20, to the following address:

Ronald Bates Jr.

Commission Secretary

529 Delaware St.

Leavenworth KS 66048

The Court said the nominating commission will meet via teleconference on Monday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m., to choose the nominees that will be interviewed. It said the meeting is open to the public and to listen to call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to the Court, the nominating commission will meet on Friday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m., at the Leavenworth Co. Justice Center, 601 S. 3rd St., Leavenworth. It said interviews will be open to the public.

The Court said any person with a disability that requires accommodation to access either the nominating commission meeting or the interview meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, at least 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator

reimere@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

According to the Court, the nominating commission will interview nominees and then choose from three to five people whose names will be sent to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. It said she will then have 60 days to decide whom to appoint.

The Court said after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the judge will serve a four-year term.

According to the court the 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is comprised of Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffry Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

