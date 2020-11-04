Advertisement

Wichita man charged with first degree murder related to body found in Sumner Co.

Robert B. Mans Jr. has been charged with 1st degree murder.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been charged with the murder of a Wichita woman.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Wichita man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in the spring of 2020.

Schmidt said he filed charges against Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 48, of Wichita, in connection with the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita. He said the charges were filed in Marion Co. District Court and Mans was arrested in Wichita. He said Mans is being held in the Marion Co. jail.

According to Schmidt, authorities allege Ganon was murdered on or about April 8 and was reported missing on April 11. He said her body was found in June in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner Co. A copy of the complaint can be found here.

Schmidt said the case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wichita Police Department, the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department, the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Sumner Co. Sheriff’s Office.

