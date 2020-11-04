Wichita man charged for failure to register

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been charged for failure to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Jorge Aaron Valdez-Torres, 27, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of failure to register as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. He said the crime is alleged to have happened from May 2018 to July 2020 in Sedgwick Co.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Valdez-Torres could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

