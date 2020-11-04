Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler with more clouds than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 80s yesterday, we cool back down to the 70s for the rest of the week.

Other than more clouds today we’ll continue with sunshine the rest of the work week with cooler temperatures in the 70s through Friday. Highs in the 70s are still possible Saturday through Monday however there may be some 60s as well.

The weather pattern starts to change early next week as a cold front comes through along with precipitation. The timing of the cold front could certainly impact the forecast. Earlier in the week it looked like the better chance for rain would be Monday despite the warmer airmass sticking around but the forecast indicated cooler temperatures. The latest forecast has changed and kept highs in the upper 60s because of a lower chance of rain. The better chance has been shifted to Monday night into Tuesday with uncertainty on how long on Tuesday or if precipitation would last into Tuesday night as well. Bottom line: Precipitation along with much cooler temperatures do return early next week but uncertainty on the exact timing so keep checking back for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Partly Sunny. Highs in the 70s (low 70s for those with thicker cloud cover, mid-upper 70s for those with more peeks of sun). Winds S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s Light and variable wind.

Highs remain in the low-mid 70s on Friday but with stronger winds (gusts up to 20 mph).

The weekend will have gusts 20-30 mph both days with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. There will be more clouds Sunday vs Saturday.

Next week: There is a chance for rain in north-central Kansas on Monday however latest models do have most of northeast Kansas dry and highs still mild in the mid-upper 60s. If rain does exist in north-central Kansas, highs may be closer to the low 60s. As the cold front pushes through Monday night showers and even some t-storms are likely which would last into Tuesday. Tuesday’s high will be stuck in the 40s due to rain limiting any warm-up. Can’t completely rule out some snowflakes mixing in early in the morning Tuesday however not expecting any accumulation.

Taking Action:

A storm system early next week will bring a return of unseasonably cool temperatures and the next chance of precipitation. Still several days out so uncertainty does exist on specific details so keep checking back everyday for updates.

