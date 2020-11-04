Washburn University symposium to explore AI rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University Law Journal Symposium will explore the rights of artificial intelligence.

Washburn University says its Robert J. Dole Center for Law and Government, along with the Washburn Law Journal will be hosting a symposium on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9:50 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., titled “Artificial Rights?”. It said it will be broadcast live via Zoom and participants must register to get a link granting them access to the meeting.

According to Washburn, the symposium will be held in Room 125 of the law school as the Washburn Law Journal students hold the modern version of a public event in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washburn said the event will explore the rights and wrongs of artificial intelligence and how far AT rights go and if they can infringe on other rights. It said while AI continues to expand, it is still unclear what it actually is and what rights it possesses. It said special focus will be given to the significance of artificial intelligence and the impact of intelligent machines across multiple areas of the law.

According to WU, the symposium will feature a keynote speaker and two panels:

Panel 1: Machine Rights – 10 a.m. CST

Keynote: Machine Inventions – 12:30 p.m. CST

Panel 2: Machine Wrongs – 1:15 p.m. Central time CST

