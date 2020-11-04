Wamego schools to go to hybrid learning for next three weeks

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego High School will move to a hybrid learning model as a rising number of students in quarantine because of the coronavirus, KMAN Radio reports.

The hybrid model will be adopted for at least the next three weeks.

Wamego Unified School District 320 Superintendent Tim Winter told KMAN late Tuesday afternoon the district’s decision came after the high school saw its number of quarantined students rise to 62 on Monday from 13 on Friday.

The increase in quarantines were a result of three positive student COVID-19 cases within the high school, KMAN reports.

At least two dozen students were reported to have been feeling ill on Monday, KMAN said. The high school is the only district building experiencing high quarantine numbers.

A letter from Wamego High School Principal Kale Katt, sent Tuesday to families states the district will use Wednesday and Thursday as transition days to switch over to hybrid, with Friday being an all-block remote day where students will check-in to each of their classes via the Zoom platform, KMAN said.

Starting Monday, students will split into two groups and will attend school on-site twice per week and remotely three times per week.

KMAN says the district plans to return to on-site learning by Nov. 30, providing the situation improves.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.