USDA invests $17.28 million in Kansas infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has invested $17.28 million in Kansas community infrastructure.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Kansas, Lynne Hinrichsen, says the USDA is investing $17.28 million toward community infrastructure in six rural communities.

According to the USDA, the communities are as follows:

Winfield- The Southwestern College Two loans totally $11.66 million will be used to build a new dormitory and make technology upgrades throughout the Southwestern College campus. A Guarantee loan from a local bank will provide an additional $5.5 million to assist the College with the refinancing of existing debt and make improvements to facilities across campus. This partnership, which will benefit 12,301 people, is made possible with a $500,000 contribution from the applicant.

City of Neodesha A $50,000 grant will assist in purchasing new equipment for the Neodesha Fire Department. Project funds will help to purchase a new battery-powered “Jaws of life;” three new pneumatic lifting air bags; Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus with spare air cylinders; two new thermal imagers; and a patient ventilator. This partnership, which will benefit 2,486 people, is made possible with a $86,050 contribution from the applicant.

City of Independence A $49,200 grant will assist in purchasing emergency equipment for first responders. Project funds will purchase new cardiac monitors; new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus equipment; and a new law enforcement vehicle. This partnership, which will benefit 9,483 people, is made possible with a $91,500 contribution from the applicant.

City of Burr Oak A $16,000 grant will assist in purchasing and installing new street signs throughout the city. Street signs are critical for 911 calls and will assist the residents and visitor with accurate directions and addresses for daily activities. This partnership, which will benefit 174 people, is made possible with a $2,923 contribution from the applicant, $13,500 from Dane Hanson and $1,200 from community donations.

City of McCune A $6,200 grant will assist in purchasing furniture for the new McCune City Hall. Project funds will help to purchase a desk; a large safe to store community records; a new heating/air conditioning unit; a through the wall drop box; a storage cabinet; bookshelves; and tables and chairs. This partnership, which will benefit 405 people, is made possible with a $5,142 contribution from the applicant.

City of Ellinwood A $3,900 grant will assist in purchasing new computer equipment for city workers to increase computer security from cyber-attacks. This partnership, which will benefit 2,131 people, is made possible with a $7,400 contribution from the applicant.

“The USDA’s Community Facilities program can use loans and grants to assist rural communities in providing needed infrastructure to helps towns thrive,” Hinrichsen said. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to rural communities and their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

According to the Department, the investments were made through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program and can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

The USDA said over 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. It said eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. It said projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

According to the USDA, interested parties should contact their local Kansas office for information on additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. It said a detailed overview of the process can be found here.

