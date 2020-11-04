Advertisement

USD 501 continues fall tradition to give students normalcy in midst of pandemic

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka Public School’s got to show off their costumes the Friday morning before Halloween.

The district’s elementary school’s held their annual Halloween parades, with a few changes.

Instead of parents lining the halls, they stood outside the building.

Classrooms went out one at a time and social distancing was encouraged.

Teachers, principals and even Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson donned costumes as well and cheered on the students.

Dr. Anderson said, “Anything that we can do to continue to have some level of normalcy, so that kids feel that safety net within the spaces that they have is really important. One, for mental health, but also just to make sure that students know we’re going to get through this.”

Students at the middle and high school’s also held fall activities.

