Two people killed in Butler Co. Gyrocopter crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men are dead after a gyrocopter crash in Butler Co.
KHP officials say the gyrocopter was flying South-bound into a field at 7800 NW Tawakoni Rd. when the aircraft impacted into a field.
Kerry Trent, 58 and Shannon Tucker, 53, both of Wichita, were pronounced dead as a result of the accident.
Authorities say it is unknown how the crash happened.
