Two people killed in Butler Co. Gyrocopter crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men are dead after a gyrocopter crash in Butler Co.

KHP officials say the gyrocopter was flying South-bound into a field at 7800 NW Tawakoni Rd. when the aircraft impacted into a field.

Kerry Trent, 58 and Shannon Tucker, 53, both of Wichita, were pronounced dead as a result of the accident.

Authorities say it is unknown how the crash happened.

