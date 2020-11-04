Advertisement

Trump administration increases healthcare transparency

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trump administration has increased transparency in healthcare.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Trump administration finalized a rule ensuring greater price transparency on medical services and prescription drugs that enable Americans to make better decisions about their health care. He said under the order, health insurance companies will be required to disclose what they pay for their covered services and prescription drugs, as well as requiring providers to disclose the estimated cost of office visits and procedures.

“Greater price transparency is one of the three pillars of healthcare reform that I have long advocated for,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “We must empower patients and make Americans consumers again and we can do this by providing them with comprehensive information on the true out-of-pocket cost of a procedure or service. Transparency will drive competition among providers, which will help continue to lower the cost of health care in America.”

According to Marshall, the Executive Order builds on the administration’s commitment to increase transparency to the health care industry, as part of the administration’s push to reduce the cost of healthcare. He said the Order also directed the expansion of health savings accounts and other tax-preferred health accounts.

