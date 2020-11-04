Topeka Presbyterian Manor named to Best Nursing Homes list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Presbyterian Manor has made the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it is on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes 2020 list, which earns it recognition as a High Performing skilled nursing community for those in long term care. The list was published on Oct. 27.

Presbyterian Manor said it can serve up to 68 residents in the health center, where they both long term care and short term rehabilitation are offered. It said the campus offers independent living and assisted living as well as health care services.

According to the facility, U.S. News and World Report analyzes data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other sources to decide which centers and skilled nursing communities perform at the highest level each year and names them as the Best Nursing Homes in their publication.

Presbyterian Manor said CMS, the government agency setting and enforcing standards for nursing homes, assigns one to five stars to each community for its level of performance in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care. It said over the past two years, U.S. News has changed its focus from the star ratings to specific quality measures included in the CMS data to decide which facilities meet the high performing standard.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the 10 quality measures focus on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. It said some measures used by U.S. News are not included in the CMS approach to deciding five-star ratings.

The facility said U.S. News added the Short Term Rehabilitation rating in 2018, evaluating the care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition. It said in 2019, U.S. News added a Long Term Care rating evaluating the care delivered to residents that are no longer able to live by themselves and need help with daily activities like eating, getting in or out of bed or a wheelchair, using stairs or getting dressed, as well as administering needed medical care.

According to the facility, in order to be included on the list, a skilled nursing center had to get the High Performing designation in either the short term rehabilitation or long term care categories. It said in 2020, CMS awarded five stars to 3,689 skilled nursing centers. It said a total of 3,277 skilled nursing centers were recognized as Best Nursing Homes in 2020, 2,362 in short term rehabilitation and 1,623 in long term care. It said just 708 skilled nursing communities were honored with the designation in both short-term rehabilitation and long term care.

Additionally, Presbyterian Manor said it has six other PMMA communities that were recognized for long-term care: Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Arkansas City and Lawrence, Manor of the Plans in Dodge City and Wichita and Aberdeen heights in Kirkwood, Mo.

“Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality care every day,” said PMMA President and CEO Bruce Shogren. “The High Performing designation confirms their good work.”

The facility said all Medicare and Medicaid certified health care centers were evaluated by U.S. News. It said to be eligible for an overall rating, a center is required to have gotten reimbursement from CMS in July of 2020 and had sufficient data to evaluate quality in that rating.

For more information, click here.

