TFI launches new adoption website

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Kansas, about 900 children in foster care are available for adoption.

TFI says of the 900 children in foster care waiting for adoption, most of them are age 10 and above or part of a sibling group needing to be adopted together. It said to recognize the importance of timely permanency for all kids and highlight November as National Adoption Month, it is excited to announce a new adoption website highlighting children waiting for their forever families.

According to TFI, the new website will increase exposure to the youth available for adoption, and the hope is to find adoptive families for these kids through the website. It said if the children are in a sibling group, families will be able to view the entire group together. It said families can also easily express interest in a child or children through the website.

TFI said the website also features in-depth knowledge about the adoption process, adoption success stories and adoptive resources.

According to the organization, the 2020 theme for National Adoption Month is “Engage Youth: Listen and Learn." It said the theme focuses on teenagers and is important because older youth in foster care face a future without stable caring families to guide them into adulthood, yet studies show that having a close relationship with a caring adult is crucial at every age.

For more information, click here.

