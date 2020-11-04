Stormont Vail welcomes new psychiatrist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new psychiatrist to the team.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Ryan Voth, M.D., as its new psychiatrist. It said he will be located at the Stormont Vail Behavioral Health Center at 3707 SW Sixth Ave.

According to Stormont Vail, Dr. Voth was drawn to the field of medicine as a child. It said he worked as a mental health technician for Stormont Vail which pushed him to specialize in mental health.

“I realize it’s a privilege to have my patients trust me with their inner psychological world, a privilege I don’t take for granted,” said Dr. Voth. “As a psychiatrist, I am just one of the members on the care team that helps improve the lives of our patients. I work alongside my patients as a guide in their care and try to see their world through their eyes, as they are truly the experts of their minds and bodies.”

Stormont Vail said Voth earned his medical degree in 2011 from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City and completed a year of internal medicine residency at the KU Med campus in Wichita. It said he then served as a flight surgeon in the Air Force from 2012 to 2016 and from 2016 to 2020 he trained and completed his psychiatry residency at the University of Missouri.

According to the health network, Voth is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 785-270-4600.

