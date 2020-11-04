Stormont Vail sees COVID-19 inpatient increase over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail saw its highest level of inpatients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic over the weekend.

Stormont Vail Health says it experienced an exponential increase in hospitalized patients positive with COVID-19 over the weekend, particularly on Sunday. It said this brought the inpatient total to 44 on Monday for those ill with the virus. It said this is the highest level it has seen since the pandemic reached the region in March.

According to Stormont Vail, the percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19 at its testing locations in northeast Kansas is at 14.7%, which is the highest it has seen. It said this reflects testing over the previous week across multiple counties. It said this does not include those being tested for pre-procedure. It said community spread of the virus is indicated by a percentage of 5% or greater.

Stormont Vail said it will continue to closely monitor medical and intensive care beds in use, staffing levels, supplies and equipment.

According to the health network, it is important that community members join in the effort to slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks, social distancing by six feet or more and handwashing are extremely important. it said gatherings of people, both large and small, should be avoided, especially if they are indoors.

