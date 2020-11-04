SNCO Election Commissioner says computer processing and polling place data retrieval are reasons for delayed race results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said a few factors caused delays in posting results for county races on Tuesday night.

Howell said slow computer tabulation delayed processing advance mail ballots.

Additionally, there were delays in getting information out of some polling places.

Howell said no polling places were missing any equipment to report results, but there were some misunderstandings about equipment that needed to be returned to the Election Office.

According to Howell, two polling places did not immediately turn in media sticks on unused tabulation machines.

Those two polling places were given one extra machine in the event of extra high voter turnout.

Howell said he requires data from all machines, used or not, to be returned to the Election Office to give accurate reports, regardless of how long results take to produce.

“It takes a little bit of time sometimes to make sure each of our polling places have got all the equipment back in and all of the different records that we need,” he said.

The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers will meet on November 16th to consider provisional ballots and finalize results.

