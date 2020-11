TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In boys soccer state quarterfinal action, Shawnee Heights beat Lansing 2-1.

The Thunderbird’s will advance to the State Final Four.

Shawnee Heights will play Spring Hill Friday in the state semifinal game. The State Title will be crowned on Saturday. Games will be played at Hummer Sports Park.

FINAL

