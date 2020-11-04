Sen. Moran announces Service Academy Selection Board

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has announced the 2020 Service Academy Selection Board.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced members of his 2020 Service Academy Selection Board, which reviews applications and interviews candidates applying for admission to U.S. Service Academies.

“Nominating Kansas students to attend service academies is one of my greatest responsibilities as a United States Senator,” said Sen. Moran. “Especially this year, I am proud of these young students for their desire to serve our nation, even as they continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19. I’m grateful to my Service Academy Selection Board for the thoughtful consideration they put into the application process. These students applying to enter service academies represent Kansas' best qualities – hardworking, dedicated and humble – and I look forward to receiving the selection board’s recommendations and meeting with these students virtually.”

According to Moran, applications will be reviewed and selected applicants will be interviewed virtually by the selection board on Saturday, Nov. 14. He said the U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant marine Academy.

Moran said the members are as follows:

  • Stephonn Alcorn of Gardner — Former Student Body President University of Kansas, Associate of the Blackstone Group;
  • Lt. Col. (RET) Bob Brock of Topeka – Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. Air Force veteran;
  • Myca Bunch of Garden City – President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Air Force veteran;
  • LTC (Ret) Larry Burks, Sr., of Wichita – Director, Military and Veteran Services, Wichita State University, U.S. Army veteran;
  • Dennis Butler of Manhattan – Director, Riley County Police Department;
  • COL John Cluck of Wathena – Mayor, City of Wathena, Vice Commander, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard;
  • Ardith Dunn, Ph.D., of Satanta – Retired high school mathematics/computer instructor, K-12 superintendent, mother of U.S. Air Force Academy graduate;
  • Sue Givens of El Dorado – Field Specialist, Kansas Association of School Boards, Retired K-12 superintendent;
  • Robin Jackson, Ph.D., of Hutchinson – Central Christian College Professor of Science and Mathematics;
  • Cheryl Kerns of Overland Park – Blue Valley West High School teacher, mother of U.S. Military Academy graduate;
  • Brian Kessens of Overland Park – Tortoise Capital managing director, U.S. Military Academy graduate;
  • Katrina Lewison of Manhattan – USD 383 Board of Education Member, Purple Heart recipient, U.S. Military Academy graduate;
  • Jill McCarthy of Overland Park  Kansas City Area Development Council Senior Executive Corporate Attraction and mother of U.S. Military Academy Graduate;
  • Jayne Humphrey Pearce of Wallace – Wallace County Visitors Bureau Marketing and Tourism Director, U.S. Air Force veteran, mother of U.S. Air Force Academy graduate;
  • Sean Ritchie of Wichita – Cargill North American Operations Lead, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate;
  • Halley Roberson of Oberlin – City Administrator, City of Oberlin, U.S. Army veteran;
  • Sam Turner of Leawood – Retired Shawnee Mission Medical Center CEO, Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army veteran;
  • Ron Whitney of Emporia – American Legion member, Veterans of Foreign Wars member, U.S. Army veteran;
  • Beth Wilson of Girard – Business education teacher, Girard High School, mother of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman;
  • Jacob Wood of Salina – Deputy City Manager, City of Salina, Major U.S. Army Reserves, Served in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

